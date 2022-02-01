Report

CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-01T11:33:29+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $195 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in this today’s auction amounted to $195,313,251. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 175 exchange companies cashed out $44,250,000, while the remaining $151,063,251 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.

