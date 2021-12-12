Report

CBI sells +190$ million on currency auction today 

Date: 2021-12-12T14:12:00+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $160 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 194,658,000, 19.2% below Tuesday's $136,501,100. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 201 exchange companies cashed out 35.42 million, while the remaining $159,238,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

