Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +190$ million on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-18T11:35:22+0000
CBI sells +190$ million on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $198,602,975. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 210 exchange companies cashed out $51.700 million. The remaining $146,902,975 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 31 banks meeting those requests.

related

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-06-01 10:11:19
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said.

CBI sells +900$ million this week

Date: 2022-05-12 12:14:09
CBI sells +900$ million this week

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop on Tuesday

Date: 2022-01-04 11:51:53
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop on Tuesday

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slip on Tuesday 

Date: 2021-07-13 11:37:09
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slip on Tuesday 

CBI sold +3$ billion in February currency auctions

Date: 2022-03-03 07:18:30
CBI sold +3$ billion in February currency auctions

CBI sales decline by +38%

Date: 2021-02-04 11:42:28
CBI sales decline by +38%

CBI sells +223$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-01-25 11:39:48
CBI sells +223$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-24 10:39:42
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today