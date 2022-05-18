CBI sells +190$ million on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $198,602,975. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 210 exchange companies cashed out $51.700 million. The remaining $146,902,975 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 31 banks meeting those requests.