CBI sells +190$ million on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-15T11:50:26+0000
CBI sells +190$ million on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $190 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $190,205,541. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 133 exchange companies cashed out $19.250 million. The remaining $170,955,541 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those requests.

