CBI sells +$180 million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $180 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $189,289,340.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 198 exchange companies cashed out $77,600,000. The remaining $111,689,340 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those requests.