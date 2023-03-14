CBI sells +$176 million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $176 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday .

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $176, 955,968, %18.4 below Monday's $215,493,281.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 171 exchange companies cashed out $56,680,000. The remaining $120,275,968 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 16 banks meeting those requests.