CBI sells +$172 million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $172 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $172,821,581.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 143 exchange companies cashed out $62,100,000. The remaining $110,721,581 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 21 banks meeting those requests.