CBI sells +$157 million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $157 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $157,564,543, 17.8% below yesterday's $191,510,098.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks cashed out $43,400,000. The remaining $114,164,543 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 25 banks meeting those requests.