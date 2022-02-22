CBI sells +146$ million in the currency auction today
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-02-22T12:22:44+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $146 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 146,264,884$.
Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 119 exchange companies cashed out $22,540,000, while the remaining $123,724,884 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those demands.