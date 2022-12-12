CBI sells +134$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $134 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $134,098,495.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 116 exchange companies cashed out $49,000,700. The remaining $84,398,495 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 16 banks meeting those requests.