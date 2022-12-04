CBI sells +129$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $129 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $129,301,909 today.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 113 exchange companies cashed out $20,950,000. The remaining $108,351,909 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.