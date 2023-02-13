CBI sells +$115 million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $115 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $115,403,294 (62% less than Sunday's auction).

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at 1,310 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 180 exchange companies cashed out $62,800,000. The remaining $52,603,294 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions.