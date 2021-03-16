CBI sales slipped by +31%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency drastically declined today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 31.53% decline in its sales to settle at 48.067million dollars, compared to 70.198million dollars yesterday. The weighed average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that no cash purchases were made, while all the sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 10 banks meeting those requests.