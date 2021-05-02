CBI sales slip by +8%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency declined to $162 million today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 8.47% decline in its sales to settle at 162,293,297 dollars, compared to 177,231,378 dollars yesterday. The weighed average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 11 exchange companies cashed $21.6 million, while $140,693,297 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 30 banks meeting those requests.