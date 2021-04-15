CBI sales rose by +2% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales of Foreign currency took a slight hike today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction increased by 2.92% to reach $205,455,296 dollars at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to 199,619,000 dollars on Wednesday.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks, nine banking companies, and 105 foreign currency exchange companies cashed in nine million dollars, while all the remaining sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 28 banks meeting those requests.