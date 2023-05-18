CBI sales reach $300 Million for 3rd consecutive day

Shafaq News / The Central Bank's dollar sales reached approximately 300 million dollars for the third consecutive day in an auction on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that "The Central Bank sold today during its auction for the sale and purchase of the US dollar 275,177,166 dollars, which the bank covered at a basic exchange rate of 1305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and at a rate of 1310 dinars per dollar for foreign transfers, and at a rate of 1310 dinars per dollar in cash."

Our correspondent added that most of the dollar sales went to boost balances abroad in the form of (transfers, credits) amounting to 228,177,166 dollars, while the remainder, amounting to 47 million dollars, went in the form of cash sales.

Our correspondent noted that the number of banks that purchased the dollar in cash was 11 banks, while the number of banks that met requests to boost balances abroad was 20 banks, and the total number of participating exchange and brokerage companies in the auction was 114 companies.