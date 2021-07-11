Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales of foreign currency surges in today's auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-11T11:58:19+0000
CBI sales of foreign currency surges in today's auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than 209 million in foreign currency today, Sunday, nearly 10% above the previous session.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI’s sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $209,412,444, up by 9.42% compared to last week’s $191,434,000. The weighted rate of the U.S. dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 14 exchange companies cashed $40,000,080 million, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions with 33 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Date: 2021-06-22 09:25:23
CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

CBI extends housing loans' terms to 15 years

Date: 2020-10-07 06:47:19
CBI extends housing loans' terms to 15 years

CBI and Finance Ministry does not consider devaluation for those reasons, MP says

Date: 2021-03-15 12:04:48
CBI and Finance Ministry does not consider devaluation for those reasons, MP says

CBI to launch the scorecard project this week

Date: 2021-05-23 08:06:16
CBI to launch the scorecard project this week

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-06-24 10:13:22
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Iraq can benefit from Iran's experience, CBI governor says

Date: 2020-10-12 09:51:49
Iraq can benefit from Iran's experience, CBI governor says

CBI sales slip by +31%

Date: 2021-03-17 09:34:17
CBI sales slip by +31%

CBI sales in the currency auction by +16%

Date: 2021-05-23 10:17:23
CBI sales in the currency auction by +16%