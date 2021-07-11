CBI sales of foreign currency surges in today's auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than 209 million in foreign currency today, Sunday, nearly 10% above the previous session.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI’s sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $209,412,444, up by 9.42% compared to last week’s $191,434,000. The weighted rate of the U.S. dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 14 exchange companies cashed $40,000,080 million, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions with 33 banks meeting those demands.