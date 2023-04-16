CBI sales of US dollars exceed $170 on Sunday

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq sold 174,626,610 dollars in its auction for buying and selling the US dollar today.

This is an increase of 10.83% compared to last Wednesday when sales reached 157,564,543 dollars.

The Bank covered the sales at the exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, 1,310 dinars per dollar for foreign transfers, and 1,310 dinars per dollar for cash transactions.

Our correspondent added that most of the dollar sales went to boosting foreign balances in the form of transfers and credits, totaling $140,326,610. The remaining $34.3 million was in cash sales.

Furthermore, our correspondent pointed out that 13 banks purchased cash dollars, while 24 banks met the demands for foreign balances. In total, 108 exchange and intermediary companies participated in the auction.