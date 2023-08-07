CBI sales increase in currency auction

Shafaq News / The cash sales at the Iraqi Central Bank's currency auction rose to 29 million dollars.

As reported by a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Central Bank sold a total of 210 million, 730 thousand, and 121 dollars in its auction for buying and selling the US dollar. The bank covered these transactions at an exchange rate of 1,305 Iraqi dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and at a rate of 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar for external transfers and cash sales.

Our correspondent added that most of the dollar sales were directed towards enhancing foreign balances in the form of transfers and documentary credits, amounting to 180 million, 950 thousand, and 121 dollars. The remaining portion, totaling 29 million and 780 thousand dollars, was sold in cash, showing a notable increase compared to the previous day, Sunday, which saw sales of 15 million, 980 thousand dollars.

It's noteworthy that 9 banks purchased the cash dollars, while 16 banks fulfilled requests to strengthen foreign balances. Additionally, a total of 65 exchange and intermediary companies participated in the auction.