CBI sales inched up today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) sales climbed today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 217,830,263. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 6 banks and 97 exchange companies cashed out $23,790 million, while the remaining $194,040,263 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 30 banks meeting those demands.