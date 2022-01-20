Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales inched up today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-20T11:02:58+0000
CBI sales inched up today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) sales climbed today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 217,830,263. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 6 banks and 97 exchange companies cashed out $23,790 million, while the remaining $194,040,263 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 30 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

Date: 2021-12-06 13:26:39
CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

Date: 2021-05-04 10:54:41
CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

Date: 2021-09-16 11:27:18
For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-06-09 11:46:55
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

CBI sales in the currency auction climbs today

Date: 2021-10-19 11:42:17
CBI sales in the currency auction climbs today

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-12 11:59:25
CBI sales inched up today

CBI sales continue to rise in the foreign currency auction

Date: 2021-07-12 11:09:29
CBI sales continue to rise in the foreign currency auction

CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-03-09 09:42:22
CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction