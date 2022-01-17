Report

CBI sales inched up today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-17T10:35:57+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) sales climbed today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 212,729,735. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 189 exchange companies cashed out $48,480 million, while the remaining $164,249,753 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.

