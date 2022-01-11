Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales inched up today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-11T12:13:38+0000
CBI sales inched up today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) sales climbed today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 210,686,370. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 266 exchange companies cashed out $59.800 million, while the remaining $150,886,370 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

Date: 2021-07-29 12:21:56
CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

Date: 2021-06-08 09:45:43
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up 

Date: 2021-11-21 13:27:17
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up 

CBI sales in the currency auction climb today

Date: 2021-12-27 20:14:39
CBI sales in the currency auction climb today

CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-02-25 10:23:38
CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

Date: 2021-09-06 11:31:30
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

CBI sales in the currency auction climbs +2.94%

Date: 2021-10-04 12:59:24
CBI sales in the currency auction climbs +2.94%

CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Date: 2021-06-29 11:40:25
CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today