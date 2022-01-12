CBI sales inched up today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) sales climbed today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 212,727,200. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 284 exchange companies cashed out $81,380 million, while the remaining $313,347,200 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 25 banks meeting those demands.