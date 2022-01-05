Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales inched up on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-05T10:40:09+0000
CBI sales inched up on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) sales climbed today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 112,620,000 , 7.07% below yesterday's $202,355,886. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 396 exchange companies cashed out $117,900 million, while the remaining $94,720,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 21 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-11-11 12:24:51
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

CBI auctioned $4.7 billion in foreign currency in August

Date: 2021-09-07 11:37:01
CBI auctioned $4.7 billion in foreign currency in August

CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

Date: 2021-05-04 10:54:41
CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

CBI sells +190$ million on currency auction today 

Date: 2021-12-12 14:12:00
CBI sells +190$ million on currency auction today 

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-10-05 12:29:07
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-06-09 11:46:55
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-06-30 12:41:00
Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-05 10:51:47
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today