CBI sales inched up on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) sales climbed today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 112,620,000 , 7.07% below yesterday's $202,355,886. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 396 exchange companies cashed out $117,900 million, while the remaining $94,720,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 21 banks meeting those demands.