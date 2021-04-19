Report

CBI sales inched up by 6.41% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-19T10:05:55+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of Foreign currency jumped on Monday by 6.41%.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction increased by 6.41% to reach $209,454,659 at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to 196,842,000 dollars on Sunday.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks, 20 banking companies, 226 brokering companies cashed $22.18 million, while $187,274,659 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 31 banks meeting those requests.

