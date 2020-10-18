Head of CBI to participate in Al-Kadhimi's visit to Europe

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq revealed on Sunday that its governor is part of the delegation headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to visit several European countries.

A statement by the Media Office of the Central Bank of Iraq said," the governor of the bank, Mustafa Ghaleb Mukhaif, will participate in the four-day visit to discuss several files of common issues, especially removing Iraq from the European Union's high-risk list, as well as discussing the development of banking relations and financial investment between Iraq and these countries".

A government source previously reported that the Iraqi Prime Minister will be conducting in a European tour (London, Paris and Berlin), accompanied by a high-level government delegation, during which several agreements will be concluded.