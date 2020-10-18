Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Head of CBI to participate in Al-Kadhimi's visit to Europe

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-18T12:09:28+0000
Head of CBI to participate in Al-Kadhimi's visit to Europe

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq revealed on Sunday that its governor is part of the delegation headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to visit several European countries. 

A statement by the Media Office of the Central Bank of Iraq said," the governor of the bank, Mustafa Ghaleb Mukhaif, will participate in the four-day visit to discuss several files of common issues, especially removing Iraq from the European Union's high-risk list, as well as discussing the development of banking relations and financial investment between Iraq and these countries".

  A government source previously reported that the Iraqi Prime Minister will be conducting in a European tour (London, Paris and Berlin), accompanied by a high-level government delegation, during which several agreements will be concluded.  

related

Iraqi Central Bank warns of "Hoarding"

Date: 2020-08-18 12:18:55
Iraqi Central Bank warns of "Hoarding"

The new governor of the Iraqi central bank reverses a controversial decision

Date: 2020-09-22 13:23:14
The new governor of the Iraqi central bank reverses a controversial decision

The government will be able to release the salaries for September, a source says

Date: 2020-09-22 19:13:45
The government will be able to release the salaries for September, a source says

The Central Bank of Iraq sells 174+ million US dollars

Date: 2020-09-24 11:36:27
The Central Bank of Iraq sells 174+ million US dollars

The Central Bank of Iraq establishes a banking relationship with Euroclear

Date: 2020-08-09 11:41:59
The Central Bank of Iraq establishes a banking relationship with Euroclear