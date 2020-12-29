For the third day in a row... the Iraqi Central Bank sales drop by more than 55%

Shafaq News / For the third consecutive day of this week, the central bank's sales dropped today by more than 55%.

Shafaq News Agency reporter stated that the Central Bank of Iraq witnessed during its auction for the sale and purchase of foreign currencies today a decrease in its sales by 55.89% to reach 15 million 47 thousand and 993 dollars, which the bank covered at a basic exchange rate of 1460 dinars per dollar, compared to yesterday, when it reached Sales of 34 million, 163 thousand and 878 dollars.

Our reporter pointed out that the demand was distributed by 14 million and 847 thousand 993 dollars to enhance the funds abroad in the form of transfers and appropriations, while the remaining sum (one million and 200 thousand dollars) was distributed in the form of cash sale fully covered by the bank at an exchange rate of 1460 dinars for every one dollar.

The ten banks and the brokerage company that attended the auction did not make any offers to sell dollars, our reporter noted.