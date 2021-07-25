CBI sales in the foreign currency auction inches up on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $229 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $229,195,972, up by 9.05% compared to last week’s $226,113,114. The weighted rate of the U.S dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 15 exchange companies cashed $48,000,640, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions with 36 banks meeting those demands.