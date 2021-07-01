CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-01T09:37:17+0000

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the currency auction registered about $195 million today. Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales settled at $195,064,000. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460. Our correspondent explained that 7 banks and 6 companies cashed out 19,720,000$, while the $155,344,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

