CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-07-01T09:37:17+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the currency auction registered about $195 million today.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales settled at $195,064,000. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460.
Our correspondent explained that 7 banks and 6 companies cashed out 19,720,000$, while the $155,344,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.