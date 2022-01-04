Report

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop on Tuesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-04T11:51:53+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $198 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $198,385,179, 2.46% below yesterday's $203,192,599. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 262 exchange companies cashed out $57.48 million, while the remaining $140,545,179 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 25 banks meeting those demands.

