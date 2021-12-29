CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop ahead of the new year

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $198 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $198,355,886, 1.98% below yesterday's $202,629,408. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 285 exchange companies cashed out $63.81 million, while the remaining $134,545,886 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 22 banks meeting those demands.