Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +29%

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-30T09:43:36+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +29%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency tremendously ebbed today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered an 29.48% decline in its sales to settle at 25,905,199 dollars, compared to 35,234,000 dollars on Monday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that no cash purchases were made, while all the sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with seven banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI enables direct financial transfers between debit cards

Date: 2020-10-28 09:25:36
CBI enables direct financial transfers between debit cards

CBI and Finance Ministry does not consider devaluation for those reasons, MP says

Date: 2021-03-15 12:04:48
CBI and Finance Ministry does not consider devaluation for those reasons, MP says

CBI sales slip by +31%

Date: 2021-03-17 09:34:17
CBI sales slip by +31%

CBI to categorize Exchange companies in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-14 12:23:11
CBI to categorize Exchange companies in Kurdistan

CBI sales rose by 107% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-03-18 09:44:33
CBI sales rose by 107% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales dropped by 43.5% in today’s auction

Date: 2020-12-22 12:45:14
CBI sales dropped by 43.5% in today’s auction

CBI sales rose by +1% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-03-23 09:54:54
CBI sales rose by +1% in the Foreign Currency Auction

For the fourth day in row, CBI sales continue to drop

Date: 2020-12-30 10:48:31
For the fourth day in row, CBI sales continue to drop