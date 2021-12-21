Report

CBI sales in the currency auction slightly drop on Tuesday

Date: 2021-12-21T11:38:43+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $195 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 195,399,350, 1.52% below Monday's $198,028,107. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 218 exchange companies cashed out $48.31 million, while the remaining $147,029,350 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

