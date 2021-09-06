CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-06T11:31:30+0000

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $229 million in foreign currency today, Monday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $229,923,017 up by 1.78%. Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 18 exchange companies cashed $49.240 million, while the $180,683,017 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 35 banks meeting those demands.

