CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $225 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $225,462,282, up by 4.65%, compared to last Thursday's $215,761,373.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 17 exchange companies cashed $44.76 million, while the $180,702,282 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 37 banks meeting those demands.