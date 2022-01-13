Report

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Economy

Date: 2022-01-13T10:20:54+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about $160 million in foreign currency today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $159,105,000 by decreasing 25 %.

Our correspondent explained that three banks cashed $13,270,000, while the $145,835,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 21 banks and 61 exchange companies meeting those demands.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

