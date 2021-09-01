Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-01T11:14:30+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $223 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $223,786,534, down by 6.3% compared to yesterday's $238,930,627.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 20 exchange companies cashed $44.42 million, while the $179,546,534 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 36 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales of foreign currency surges in today's auction

Date: 2021-07-11 11:58:19
CBI sales of foreign currency surges in today's auction

CBI sales slipped by +10%

Date: 2021-03-02 09:21:52
CBI sales slipped by +10%

CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction inched up by +16%

Date: 2021-05-09 11:38:25
CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction inched up by +16%

CBI extends housing loans' terms to 15 years

Date: 2020-10-07 06:47:19
CBI extends housing loans' terms to 15 years

CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Date: 2021-06-22 09:25:23
CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction inches up on Sunday

Date: 2021-07-25 11:26:00
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction inches up on Sunday

CBI and Finance Ministry does not consider devaluation for those reasons, MP says

Date: 2021-03-15 12:04:48
CBI and Finance Ministry does not consider devaluation for those reasons, MP says

CBI to launch the scorecard project this week

Date: 2021-05-23 08:06:16
CBI to launch the scorecard project this week