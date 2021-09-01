CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $223 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $223,786,534, down by 6.3% compared to yesterday's $238,930,627.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 20 exchange companies cashed $44.42 million, while the $179,546,534 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 36 banks meeting those demands.