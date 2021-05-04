CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency declined to nearly $175 million today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 2.7% decline in its sales to settle at $175,214,174, compared to $178,947,783 yesterday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 22 exchange companies cashed $39.6 million, while $135,614,174 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 31 banks meeting those requests.