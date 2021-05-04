Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-04T10:54:41+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency declined to nearly $175 million today, Tuesday. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 2.7% decline in its sales to settle at $175,214,174, compared to $178,947,783 yesterday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 22 exchange companies cashed $39.6 million, while $135,614,174 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 31 banks meeting those requests.

related

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-03 09:58:45
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales slipped by +31%

Date: 2021-03-16 10:15:41
CBI sales slipped by +31%

CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

Date: 2021-01-20 09:24:01
CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

CBI sales slip by +2%

Date: 2021-04-20 09:55:19
CBI sales slip by +2%

Baghdad Denies Trader’s Claim That U.S.-Seized Oil Is From Iraq

Date: 2021-03-17 16:01:13
Baghdad Denies Trader’s Claim That U.S.-Seized Oil Is From Iraq

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-12 08:04:24
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Foreign currency exchange slides, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-01-21 09:49:14
Foreign currency exchange slides, Iraq’ central bank said