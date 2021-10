Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than four billion dollars in foreign currency last September.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in September's auction amounted to $4,448,900,319, down by 224,438,290 $ compared to last August.

Our correspondent explained that the auction’s money went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and as cash transactions.