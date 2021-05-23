CBI sales in the currency auction by +16%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency declined to nearly $173 million today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 16.83% decline in its sales to settle at $173,985,464, compared to $208,988,635 on the 15th of this month. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 30 banks and 11 exchange companies cashed $23.850 million, while $150,135,464 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 31 banks meeting those requests.