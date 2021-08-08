CBI sales in the Currency Auction rise today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $227 million today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at today's Foreign Exchange Auction registered a 6.51% rise to settle at $227,969,500, compared to $211,240,433. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 8 banks and 4 companies cashed out $58,700 million, while $169,969,500 went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.