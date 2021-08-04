CBI sales in the Currency Auction continue to rise

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $229 million today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at today's Foreign Exchange Auction registered a 6.51% rise to settle at $229,822,485, compared to $215,600,597. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 15 companies cashed out $36.84 million, while the remaining went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 35 banks meeting those requests.