CBI sales in the Currency Auction continue to rise

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $232 million today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 14.85% rise to settle at $232,925,290, compared to $202,420,373 on Thursday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 291 companies cashed out $56.22 million, while the remaining went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 35 banks meeting those requests.