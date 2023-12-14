CBI sales exceed $220 million at today's auction

Shafaq News / Foreign transfers surged in the Central Bank auction on Thursday, marking a 92% increase in cash sales, reaching $203 million.

The Central Bank sold today in its auction for buying and selling the US dollar a total of $219,157,334, which the bank covered at an exchange rate of 1305 Iraqi dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards. It also covered at a rate of 1310 Iraqi dinars per dollar for foreign transfers and at the same rate for cash transactions, Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported.

Our correspondent added that the majority of the bank's dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $203,367,334, marking a 92% increase from cash sales totaling $15,790,000.