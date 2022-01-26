CBI sales drop on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) sales dropped today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 222,033,412. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 254 exchange companies cashed out $72,030 million, while the remaining $150,003,412 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.