CBI sales drop on Thursday

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-23T12:17:49+0000
CBI sales drop on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) sales dropped today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 194, 390, 287, 6.28% below yesterday's $207,728,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 9 banks and 127 exchange companies cashed out $25.590 million, while the remaining $168,800,287 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those demands.

