CBI’s Auction Sales Reach Over $223 Million

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Central Bank of Iraq reported total sales of more than $223 million.

The bank conducted the auction for buying and selling US dollars, resulting in sales of $223,737,186.

CBI covered the transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements of electronic cards. External transfers were executed at 1,310 dinars per dollar, maintaining the exact exchange rate for cash transactions.

The majority of the dollar sales, amounting to $213,737,186, were allocated to reinforce balances abroad through remittances and credits. The remaining $9,980,000 was sold in cash.

A total of nine banks purchased cash dollars during the auction. Additionally, 25 banks responded to requests for strengthening balances abroad. The auction also saw the participation of 35 exchange and mediation companies.