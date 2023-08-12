CBI reports over $1 billion in weekly hard Currency sales

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reported foreign currency sales amounting to more than one billion dollars in the past week.

According to a statement, the bank conducted daily auctions over five days, totaling sales of $1,052,124,642 at an average daily rate of $210,424,928. This figure reflects a 3.6% decrease from the preceding week, which recorded an average of $218,611,168.

The highest dollar sales during the week were observed on Sunday, reaching $212,397,010, while the lowest sales occurred on Tuesday, totaling $208,123,963.

Foreign remittances also experienced notable activity during the week, reaching $891,344,642, indicating an 82% increase compared to cash sales which amounted to $160,780,000.

The Central Bank's sales encompassed cash transactions and overseas transfers to support foreign trade.

The bank's selling price for documentary credits and international settlements involving electronic cards stood at 1305 Iraqi dinars per dollar. Similarly, the selling price for remittances abroad and cash sales was 1310 Iraqi dinars per dollar.