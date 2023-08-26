CBI records approximately $1 bn in forex sales during last week

Shafaq News / The total foreign currency sales by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reached around one billion dollars during the past week.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, CBI sold a total of $980,899,248 over the course of the previous week, covering five auction days. The average daily sales amounted to $196,179,849, marking a 0.22% increase compared to the preceding week's average of $195,739,862.

Thursday witnessed the highest dollar sales at $198,800,354, while Monday recorded the lowest sales at $190,408,102.

In addition to this, foreign remittance sales during the past week totaled $805,777,248, reflecting a 78% increase in comparison to cash sales which amounted to $175,122,000.

Our correspondent clarified that these sales encompassed both cash transactions and foreign remittances, directed to finance foreign trade. Moreover, the selling rate for documentary credits and international settlements via electronic cards stood at 1,305 Iraqi dinars per dollar, while the rate for foreign remittance sales and cash sales reached 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar.