CBI holds steady sales in the currency auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-02T10:22:35+0000
CBI holds steady sales in the currency auction

Shafaq News/ The sales of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) of hard currency hovered at nearly the same levels as the past few days.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions today, Wednesday, settled at $196,716,789, compared to $186,376,000 yesterday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 11 exchange companies cashed $18.7 million, while $178,016,789 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 34 banks meeting those requests.

